

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A GO bus driver is facing charges in connection with a collision at the Hamilton GO Centre earlier this month which resulted in the death of an elderly woman.

Hamilton police say that a GO bus was parked at the bus terminal on the afternoon of March 9 when it began to reverse. Police say that the reversing bus then fatally struck an 84-year-old woman from Brantford.

In a news release issued on Friday, Hamilton Police said that they have charged the 60-year-old driver of the bus with careless driving causing death following an investigation.

In a statement, Metrolinx said that the driver has been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of the criminal case against him.

His name has not been released.

“Safety is our first priority and our hearts go out to the loved ones of the deceased,” the statement says. “We are cooperating fully with the police investigation. In addition, Metrolinx is also continuing to investigate the pedestrian fatality.”