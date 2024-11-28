Hamilton police arrest man wanted for violent sexual assaults
Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing
Hamilton Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for two violent sexual assaults on the city’s West Mountain in 2022 and 2023.
Police say the first assault took place on the morning of July 13, 2022 in the area of Upper Paradise and Donnici Drive.
A woman was dragged from a trail she was walking on, gagged, and had her wrists bound behind her back, police say. She was assaulted but her assailant was interrupted by people walking in the area.
One year later, on Aug. 7, 2023, police say a 74-year-old woman was assaulted in her home on the West Mountain while she was sleeping. They say a man assaulted her for over an hour before leaving.
Forensic evidence from both assaults was connected to the same man in January of this year, police say.
Police say the suspect was found living in the United States and has since been extradited to Canada.
Leikeze Cheruiyot, 22, is now facing six charges, including two counts of forcible confinement, aggravated assault and sexual assault, and breaking and entering to commit sexual assault.
