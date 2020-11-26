Advertisement
Half of Ontario hospitals are in poor state of repair, accountability office says
Masked statures stand guard as workmen build a temporary hallway to the Covid-19 testing centre at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO -- A new report finds that almost half of Ontario's hospitals are in a poor state of repair.
That's far worse than the situation involving roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
The Financial Accountability Office estimates the province owns infrastructure worth about a quarter of a trillion dollars.
Overall, it says about one third is in poor repair.
Remedying the situation won't come cheap.
The accountability office pegs the cost at $64.5 billion over the next 10 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.