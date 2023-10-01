Toronto

    • Gunshot victim checks into hospital in aftermath of west Toronto shooting

    A gunshot victim checked themselves into a local hospital Sunday afternoon after a shooting that police believed occurred a day earlier in Etobicoke.

    Police say the victim attended the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 12:40 p.m., in the aftermath of a shooting which “possibly” took place near the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road on Saturday.

    The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.

