

Sean Davidson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Four people were arrested and a firearm was seized after police responded to a home being rented out on Airbnb in Etobicoke this morning.

Officers were called to Burma Drive, in the area of Park Lawn Road and The Queensway, at around 7:10 a.m. by a citizen who made a call about an impaired driver.

A resident on the street said he heard police yelling "get on the ground" and looked out of his window to see officers with their guns drawn.

Police said the four occupants of the vehicle, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

No shots were fired at the scene and there were no injuries.

The four males have each been charged with nine seperate offences, including storage of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Neighbours say the home, which was recently listed on Airbnb, has been causing problems on the street with several loud parties.