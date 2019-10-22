

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police located a loaded firearm and charged two suspects after a man began making public threats in Misssissauga on Sunday.

Investigators said officers responded on Oct. 20 to a report of a man making public threats near Lakeshore Road East and Elizabeth Street at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Police said they were able to identify the suspect and an associate in relation to the incident. Both males were arrested and a load 9mm pistol was located during the course of their investigation.

A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old man from Missisauga have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Oct. 20 for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously

.