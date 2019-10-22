Gun found after man makes public threats in Mississauga: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 6:37PM EDT
Police located a loaded firearm and charged two suspects after a man began making public threats in Misssissauga on Sunday.
Investigators said officers responded on Oct. 20 to a report of a man making public threats near Lakeshore Road East and Elizabeth Street at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect and an associate in relation to the incident. Both males were arrested and a load 9mm pistol was located during the course of their investigation.
A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old man from Missisauga have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Both men appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Oct. 20 for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously
