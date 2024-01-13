TORONTO
Toronto

    • GTA to experience a cold snap following winter storm

    People wait to cross a street in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto on Thursday, January 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People wait to cross a street in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto on Thursday, January 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    While a relatively strong winter storm that brought snow, rain, strong winds and even thunder snow into Ontario last night appears to be over in the GTA, expect a chill to linger in some areas this weekend and into early next week.

    CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter says the system “stood as a floodgate to winter’s chill.”

    “While [the storm system] only brought about 5 cm of wet snow to Pearson before changing over to rain, this system also stood as a floodgate to winter’s chill. As the low continues to spiral away to the east, bitterly cold air is spilling into southern Ontario for tonight and Sunday will stick around for most of next week.”

    According to Environment Canada, a moderately low afternoon temperature of 1 C is in effect for Toronto. However, wind gusts of 40 to 70 km/h are likely to make it feel closer to -9 C at times. There’s also a chance of flurries in the works Saturday night, with 77 per cent humidity.

    In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Toronto Pearson International Airport said that while it expects to see winds of up to 65 km/h, the airport is “getting back on schedule” following the storm.

    Come Sunday, the temperature is forecasted to drop with mainly cloudy skies, a chance of flurries and a high of -6 C.

    Next week will hover between -6 C to -9 C. Monday and Tuesday will have considerable drops in temperature, with both days averaging highs of -10 C. Wind chill will make it feel like -18 C at times, despite the otherwise sunny skies.

    Thursday will warm to -5 C, with about 1 cm of flurries expected to fall.

    Friday will dip again to -8 C, with a wind chill of -15 C. Scattered flurries are expected to accumulate about 1-3 cm of snow throughout the day, with overcast skies.

    It will be sunnier on Saturday, but temperatures will remain brisk with a high of -10 C.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company

    Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.

    Baffin and beyond: World-renowned Inuit art studio celebrates 65th anniversary

    It began with an art studio so small and ill-equipped that printmakers opened windows to the Arctic winter to ventilate toxic chemicals. Now, it's an internationally known wellspring of imagery and imagination that graces the walls and tabletops of Canadians and art-lovers around the world -- as well as a business that offers Inuit everything from public housing to small engine repair.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News