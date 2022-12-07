GTA gas prices expected to drop to one-year low this week

Drivers hoping for cheaper gas should wait to fill up until later this week.

The average price of gasoline in the Greater Toronto Area is expected to hit the lowest in a year, according to Dan McTeague, the president of the Canadians for Affordable Energy.

On Wednesday, a litre of gas dropped to a 2022 low of 140.9 cents. It’s set to drop by another two cents on Thursday to 138.9.

A further three-cent decrease on Friday will put the average gas price at 135.9 cents per litre.

McTeague said the last time gas was this low was on Dec. 9, 2021.

Friday’s price will also mark an 80-cent drop since June, when gas was above $2 per litre.