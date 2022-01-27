Toronto police are warning the public about another fraud scheme targeting elderly people in the city and surrounding areas.

The scam involves a person calling a senior’s land-line claiming to be their grandchild.

“In some cases, the caller discloses the grandchild’s name or calls the grandparent by their name, i.e. Nana or Papa to make it believable,” police said in a press release on Thursday.

The caller then says they have been arrested and need cash to be released from custody, police said.

The phone is then passed to a person posing as a police officer who demands a cash payment for their grandchild’s release from custody, according to police.

The fake police officer tells the grandparent to withdraw money and place it in an envelope. Police said the grandparent is told that there is a “gag order” on the case and not to discuss it with anyone.

The grandparent is then told to give the envelope to a man who would later attend their residence.

“The Toronto Police Service is requesting anyone who receives this type of call or solicitation to contact police. Police never contact family members and request cash bail or send someone to their home to pick up bail money,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).