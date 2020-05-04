TORONTO -- Golden Rescue sees a spike in foster applications during COVID-19

Three weeks ago, the Rogers family in Toronto welcomed a new, four-legged friend into their house.

“My cousin said, ‘it took a pandemic for you to pull the trigger, finally’,” laughs Peter Rogers in a conversation with CTV News Toronto. “We ended up finding out about Stanley and it all ended up working out really nicely.”

Stanley is a 17-month-old male golden retriever that the Rogers family adopted. While the timing of his arrival was a coincidence, Stanley’s new owners are pleased to have him during this time.

“He’s a lovely guy, a wonderful personality,” says Rogers. “Just a stereotype of what a golden retriever is, he’s exactly that. A very loveable affectionate fellow.”

Rogers’ 13-year-old daughter Avery agrees, calling adopting Stanley a “dream come true.”

“Since my sports aren’t on right now, it’s been nice to kind of get out and explore new parts of our area that I haven’t yet with him,” she says.

It’s the kind of companionship many seem to be craving. The Rogers family adopted Stanley from Golden Rescue – a volunteer-run groups that helps find homes for dogs who have been abandoned, surrendered or mistreated. The organization says it has seen a spike in foster applications.

“We might get 2-5 in a month, but right now we’re getting 40 a month,” says Viive Tamm, Volunteer Board Chair at Golden Rescue. “I hear from so many of our adopters and fosters who would say that what’s gotten them through this is our furry friends.”

Tamm says the extra interest isn’t a bad thing because the organization is dependent on foster families, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rescue never takes a vacation. It never stops, it never sleeps,” she says. “It is deemed an essential service, so we are continuing our rescuing efforts as normally.”

Over the years, Golden Rescue has found homes for more than 3,300 dogs. Tamm understands why families might be interested in adopting now, but cautions new applicants to remember than it’s a long-term commitment.

“Really take a look before you think about adopting on whether it will suit your lifestyle once the pandemic is over,” she says.

The Rogers family had been considering adopting a dog for years, and are grateful that the timing worked out with Stanley so they can be home with their new four-legged friend.

“Having a dog is a nice, and I think they can round out something that might be missing in some people’s lives,” says Rogers. “Any time you insert a dog into your life it’s going to be enriched.”