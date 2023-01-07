GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why

FILE - An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld FILE - An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton