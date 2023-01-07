GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
Starting Jan. 9, GO Trains will shut its doors one minute before its scheduled departure time, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said.
“This helps the train leave on time and arrive at the next stop on time,” the email to CTV Toronto reads.
All GO Trains will be impacted by the new change. However, the UP Express and GO bus services will continue to operate as usual.
Metrolinx confirmed it will closely monitor commuters’ feedback on what they think of the doors closing earlier.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
Canada should monitor American electric vehicle investments, but no specifics on how feds will counter U.S. subsidies: Ambassador Hillman
Canada’s ambassador to the United States says the federal government should be watching American investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, but wouldn’t give specifics on how it plans to compete with the subsidies offered in the Inflation Reduction Act enacted south of the border.
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.
Montreal
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
53-foot truck crashes on Highway 30 on Montreal's South Shore
A truck driver was seriously injured in a spectacular crash on Highway 30 near Chateauguay in the Montérégie region, on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
-
Early morning structure fire causes $150k in damages
Fire crews were busy early Saturday morning due to a structure fire at Pall Mall and Miles Street
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
Northern Ontario
-
The Vest Project continues its fundraising efforts
The Vest Project in North Bay has raised over $85,000 in just nine months, with all the money going towards buying protective equipment for those on the front lines in Ukraine.
-
Super Big Money TV Bingo Cancelled Saturday
Super Big Money TV Bingo will not air Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 due to the NFL broadcast.
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
Ottawa
-
Sustained R1 service could lead to bus cancellations as LRT disruption continues
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo is looking at several service plans for Sunday and into the workweek as trains remain stuck on part of the Confederation Line, but those plans could affect other commuters.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
OPP stop driver clocked at 216 km/h on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont. is facing charges after officers stopped a vehicle going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.
Windsor
-
Windsor's Serbian Centre surpasses fundraising goal with 20K
As members of the community gathered to celebrate Orthodox Christmas Friday evening, the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists through the University of Windsor announced they raised more than $20 thousand dollars
-
Bright Lights Windsor closes Sunday
Bright Lights Windsor closes as of 10pm Sunday
-
Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Windsor for the Windsor Choral Festival 2023
The year has a musical start with Concert performances coming to Windsor with the Windsor Choral Festival
Barrie
-
Air Canada travel turmoil ruins holiday reunion for Barrie, Ont. family
After years apart, Breda Schraner was excited to reunite with her children living overseas during the holidays, but instead, the Barrie, Ont. woman was met with travel turbulence without ever taking off from the airport.
-
Barrie woman remains in custody 5 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
A Barrie woman arrested after three pedestrians were struck and seriously injured near the Sadlon Arena remains behind bars five weeks after the collision.
-
Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe
The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia
A new sub-variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Cape Breton ski season plagued by mild weather
With very little natural snowfall so far this winter season, ski lodge staff across the Maritimes have their work cut out for them in opening for business.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police request public assistance locating northeast Calgary woman missing since late November
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a northeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.
-
Flames recall 2 Wranglers as Ritchie goes on injured reserve
Calgary Wrangler forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr were recalled by the Calgary Flames Saturday. The team also placed Brett Ritchie on injured reserve.
Winnipeg
-
Youths arrested for bear spray attack: Police
Two youths are facing assault and robbery charges after a bear spray attack Friday afternoon.
-
"Their next new favourite sport': Game Day at Sport Manitoba
It was a day of discovery at Sport Manitoba as kids gathered to try out new sports with different organizations from around the province.
-
'We demand justice': Calls for landfill searches continue as Brady blockade is lifted
A blockade at the Brady Landfill that has cost the city more than $400,000 has been lifted, but protestors say they are staying put until searches are underway for the remains of three women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby massage therapist reprimanded, fined for using cell phone on the job
A registered massage therapist who admitted to massaging patients with just one hand while using a cell phone in the other has been disciplined by her professional college.
-
Insolvency filings on the rise in B.C., across Canada as possible recession looms
The number of people and businesses struggling with insolvency in British Columbia increased substantially in November, according to recently released data from the federal government.
-
Northern Health issues toxic drug alert for Prince George
Health officials in northern B.C. have issued a toxic drug alert for users in Prince George.
Edmonton
-
'The system is not functioning': Lack of forensic experts adding to already mounting court backlog
The backlog of legal cases continues to grow in Edmonton, a defence lawyer says, as both Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys struggle to find available forensic psychologists and experts.
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.