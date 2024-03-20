TORONTO
Toronto

    • GO Train delays west of Union Station resolved after 'operational issue'

    A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton) A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton)
    Share

    An operational issue west of Union Station that resulted in lengthy delays for many commuters Wednesday has been resolved.

    Metrolinx, the Crown agency responsible for GO Transit, said a train experienced a mechanical issue at 4:25 p.m. just as it pulled out of the downtown Toronto station.

    "The issue has been resolved  and the train cleared from the tracks. However, because the train was blocking incoming and outgoing trains, delays resulted on our lines," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    "We are still experiening residual delays and encourage people to check the GO website for updates."

    In posts shared to X, formerly Twitter, commuters can be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder waiting on train platforms at the downtown Toronto station.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    • Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny’s Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News