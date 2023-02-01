GO Train and UP Express riders can now text 'HELP' for immediate assistance

A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station, Friday, August 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton