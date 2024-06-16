Global study ranks two Canadians cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
A study by Demographia, which examines international housing affordability, has deemed Vancouver and Toronto as “impossibly unaffordable."
David MacDonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, says the findings of the study aren't surprising.
“This is a long time coming. We haven't been building enough housing, we certainly haven't had enough government investment in affordable housing for decades, and the chickens are coming home to roost,” he said.
The report analyzed middle-income affordability across 94 major markets in eight countries, including Canada, China, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom. Each city is ranked based on its median multiple score which is determined by dividing the average house price in a city by its gross median household income.
A score under three is considered “affordable”, a score between 3.1 to four is considered “moderately unaffordable”, a score between 4.1 to five is considered “seriously unaffordable,” a score between 5.1 to 8.9 is considered “severely unaffordable” and this year, a new category of “impossibly unaffordable” was added for cities scoring nine or higher.
Toronto scored 9.3 and ranks 11th on the housing unaffordability list and Vancouver scored 12.3 and ranks third on the list.
“Buying a property right now. I feel it’s almost out of the question for me and my partner. We just can’t afford to do it,” said Aman Fiseha, a Vancouver resident.
A housing shortage is driving up the price of a home in Canada.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says an extra 3.5 million homes need to be built to restore affordability by 2030.
In April, the Federal government announced billions in spending.
However, for people like Fiseha, it might be too late.
“We have considered potentially looking at opportunities in the United States," he said.
The report highlights housing costs outpacing income growth as the main cause of the crisis in the countries studied.
In Canada, Edmonton is the cheapest market to buy a home and labelled as “moderately unaffordable,” with a score of 3.6.
Calgary is listed as “seriously unaffordable” with a score of 4.6 and Ottawa and Montreal are considered “severely unaffordable,” with scores of 5.3 and 5.8 respectively.
Tom Storey, a Sales Representative with Royal Lepage Signature Realty, says people need to be a bit more creative to get into the housing market.
“Some people that are under rent control and have really good living conditions, what they're doing is actually buying an investment property as their first properties that they can get into the market. They're teaming up with their friends and family to co-buy properties and actually get it,” he said.
Nearly 90 per cent of the cities in the study did not fall into the highest rank of “impossibly unaffordable,” but none of the 94 cities scored below three, the cut off to be deemed “affordable."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
As it happened: How the Oilers crushed the Panthers to force Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers' offence exploded in Game 4 to beat the Florida Panthers 8-1.
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
Trump blasts immigrants for taking jobs as he courts voters at a Black church, MAGA event in Detroit
Donald Trump blamed immigrants for stealing jobs and government resources as he courted separate groups of Black voters and hardcore conservatives in battleground Michigan on Saturday.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Israel's army says it will pause daytime fighting along a route in southern Gaza to help ramp up aid
Israel's military announced on Sunday that it would pause fighting throughout daytime hours along a route in southern Gaza to free up a backlog of humanitarian aid deliveries destined for desperate Palestinians enduring a humanitarian crisis sparked by the war, now in its ninth month.
Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal shelters full as demand grows for homeless population
With July 1 moving day coming, homeless shelters in Montreal are having to turn people away from their doors as demand is 'on steroids' in 2024.
-
NBA star Lu Dort back in Montreal North to unveil new-look park
Young and old were jacking threes, driving the lane and practicing the fundamentals at the new-look Park Saint-Laurent in Montreal North on Saturday as a local NBA star watched.
-
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
Ottawa
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa Sunday ahead of the heatwave
Ottawa is warming up for a hot week ahead, with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Motion at Ottawa accessibility committee recommends ending e-scooter program next year
Ottawa's accessibility advisory committee will consider a motion that would ask the city not to bring back electric scooters next year, over concerns they pose a risk to pedestrians and people with disabilities.
-
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
-
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
-
Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
London
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Two dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV claimed the lives of two people, just west of Strathroy.
-
Hot, sticky conditions expected this week
Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.
Windsor
-
From bacon cupcakes to maple beer: Canadian village returns to Carrousel of Nations lineup
One of the new villages added to Windsor-Essex’s biggest multicultural festival of the year is centred around Canadian culture.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after alleged collision with police cruiser
A woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked Windsor police cruiser while impaired, according to officers.
-
Hot, sticky conditions expected this week
Conditions heat up Monday. Environment Canada warns hot and humid conditions are expected Monday morning and will last the week.
Barrie
-
Here's how to celebrate Father's Day around Barrie
Sunday is Father's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion around Barrie with Dad.
-
Barrie Airshow soars through the sky
Thousands of spectators lined the shores of Kempenfelt Bay to take in the Barrie Airshow on Saturday.
-
Golf tournament honouring late teen helps local youth with autism
A golf tournament is carrying on the legacy of a teen who died in a car crash in 2018 by helping to support local youth with autism.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Atlantic
-
Shell processing plant ceases operations, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
East Coast authorities working on warning signs for great white sharks
There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
-
'A father’s love counts for a lot': Reflecting on dad’s influence this Father's Day
A Halifax-based psychologist says a quality relationship with their father is ‘very valuable’ for a child’s psychological health and development.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Edmonton
-
Oilers avoid sweep, thump Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 of Stanley Cup final
The Oilers still have life in the Stanley Cup final. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as Edmonton thumped Florida 8-1 on Saturday to cut the Panthers' lead in the best-of-seven title series to 3-1.
-
As it happened: How the Oilers crushed the Panthers to force Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers' offence exploded in Game 4 to beat the Florida Panthers 8-1.
-
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
Calgary
-
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Here’s what we know about the 5 new hotspots on the broken water main: City of Calgary
Late Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary held a media availability to deliver an update on the status of the 16 Avenue water main break that delivered shocking news.
-
Oilers avoid sweep, thump Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 of Stanley Cup final
The Oilers still have life in the Stanley Cup final. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as Edmonton thumped Florida 8-1 on Saturday to cut the Panthers' lead in the best-of-seven title series to 3-1.
Regina
-
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
-
Construction halts on long awaited care home in Grenfell, Sask.
Construction has halted on a long awaited care home in Grenfell.
Saskatoon
-
New study says half of Saskatoon hospital beds are unused
Data in a new study from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) shows nearly half of the beds in Saskatoon hospitals are going unused.
-
Saskatoon cyclists ride for bike safety in memory of Natasha Fox
It's been a little over a year since Natasha Fox was killed by a vehicle at the intersection of College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
U of S brings occupational therapy, speech language pathology programs
The Government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8.1 million to establish two new healthcare training programs at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).
Vancouver
-
'Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes' Environment Canada says as funnel clouds spotted in Fraser Valley
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
-
Crews recover body of missing boater in Mission, B.C.
Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a boater who was missing and presumed dead Saturday in Mission, B.C.
-
One taken to hospital after fire at abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver
There were people living inside an abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver when a fire broke out Saturday morning, firefighters say.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Images released of suspect who allegedly hit Victoria mall employee in the face with skateboard
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
-
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.