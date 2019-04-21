Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks
A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalized with injuries from eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday, officials said, the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 9:06AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government is warning Canadians in Sri Lanka to limit their movements and avoid affected areas after a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka killed at least 207 people.
Global Affairs Canada has issued a statement warning that the situation in the island nation remains "volatile," and more attacks are possible.
The government has also warned that the High Commission of Canada to Sri Lanka in the capital Colombo will be closed on Monday due to the security situation.
Sri Lanka's government has imposed a nationwide curfew and blocked access to social media in the wake of the attacks at churches, hotels and a guesthouse on Easter Sunday.
The country's foreign minister says at least 27 foreigners were among those killed in the co-ordinated attacks, but it's not clear if any Canadians are among the victims.
The Sri Lankan defence minister says seven suspects linked to the blasts have been arrested.