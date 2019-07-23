

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A six-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being run over by an SUV in the Lawrence Heights area.

It happened in the parking lot of Flemington Public School near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the child was with her mother and they were making their way to their car when, for some reason, the child ran back to look at a drain cover.

"For whatever reason her attention was drawn by the drain cover back there and the vehicle that was east of where she was decided to move forward, turning left and I guess the driver failed to see the child and ran her over," Sgt. Neil Munroe told reporters.

The girl was found breathing, but unconscious, Munroe said. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run.

While there is a daycare at the building, the parking lot was quiet when the incident occurred, with few other vehicles or people around.

"Our investigators, our recon officers and detectives are looking into how this actually occurred," Munroe said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.