The 11-year-old girl found dead at a Brampton home after allegedly being abducted by her father was a “sparkle” and a high-achiever, her school said Friday.

Riya Rajkumar was supposed to be celebrating her birthday with her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, on Thursday evening, but when she wasn’t returned to her mother on time, concerns about her wellbeing grew.

Her mother contacted police at around 7 p.m., authorities said, after Roopesh Rajkumar allegedly made alarming comments to her about plans to harm both himself and his child.

“She (the mother) came in already fully concerned saying, ‘This is what he was saying to me, I am concerned for the wellbeing of my daughter and I need some help,” Peel regional police Const. Danny Marttini said.

“Obviously our investigators took action right away.”

Riya became the subject of an Amber Alert at around 11:30 p.m., several hours after her 41-year-old father failed to bring her home. Police said they exhausted all other avenues before activating the alert.

Within an hour, the young girl was found dead in the basement of a Brampton duplex where the suspect is said to live. The discovery led to the cancellation of the Amber Alert.

Riya’s peers and teachers arrived at Meadowvale Village Public School in Mississauga on Friday morning to a memorial table assembled in the Grade 5 student’s honour.

Principal Stacey Service said Riya’s death is being felt “deeply by everyone at the school.”

Grief counsellors have been made available at the school for those struggling with the news of her death. Teachers were also provided with a “script” to deliver to students about the situation.

Students and staff have been encouraged to visit the memorial in the school library and leave messages of condolence or memories of the young girl.

“What I understand from the staff in the building is that Riya was a sparkle,” Carla Pereira, the communications director for Peel District School Board said.

“She was a firecracker. She was very well liked. She achieved very well, she was successful in school. She had lots of friends and was very popular.”

Charges still pending against father

Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested about 130 kilometres away, near Orillia, Ont., by Ontario Provincial Police in what’s been described as a “high-risk takedown.” He was transferred into the custody of Peel Regional Police on Friday morning.

Police said Rajkumar was located as “a direct result” of someone receiving the Amber Alert.

Charges against the suspect are still pending.

Const. Danny Marttini said she expects Rajkumar will be charged within the next 24 hours, but that investigators need to meet with Crown attorneys to discuss the “level of charges” before they do so formally.

Meanwhile, forensic teams have descended on the Brampton home near Queen Street and Highway 401, where they continue to comb for evidence.

The home is completely taped off by police and several cruisers remain parked nearby.

Marttini described it as an “active scene.”

“They will be taking photographs, they will be collecting pieces of evidence… Everything we need to make sure we have all the information about what occurred inside the residence,” she said.

Riya did not live with her father on a full-time basis, according to police. She was reportedly dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, where her father picked her up to take her out for her birthday.

Marttini said this kind of case can be particularly difficult for officers and that support services will be made available to all who attended the scene.

“It can be very difficult, especially for those who arrive first on scene and have to see and help and assist however they can with everything. It can be very emotional for some,” she said. “The officers will be debriefed, so they too can process what’s going on.”

Reaction to Amber Alert activation

The activation of the Amber Alert System for Riya Rajkumar was heard and seen on mobile devices across Ontario.

Canada’s new Alert Ready system sent a blaring noise across televisions and cellphones to notify residents of the girl’s disappearance, her alleged abductor, their descriptions and last known whereabouts.

Peel police said the fact someone spotted Roopesh Rajkumar after reading the alert proves that “the system works.”

Despite this, the police service reported receiving numerous 911 calls from people complaining about the alert and the time it was issued.

“It’s unfortunate when an Amber Alert goes off in the sense that it does disrupt people’s lifestyles - if they’re at home, if it wakes them up, because it can go off on cellphones -- so I understand that,” Marttini said.

“But at the same point we’re talking about a child that was missing, and in this case, the child was found deceased… I think you have to weigh that out.”

The backlash directed at police for the alert shocked Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Imagine this was a member of your family. Imagine this 11-year-old was your niece or your daughter,” he told CP24 via phone.

“If there was even a remote chance that a late night text would provide a clue that would have saved an 11-year-old’s life then thank goodness we have the Amber Alert system and anyone complaining frankly is being a jerk.”