Girl dies after going missing at Hamilton conservation area

A girl has died after going missing at a conservation area in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

In a tweet just before 8 p.m., police asked for the public’s help finding three-year-old Zarah Ousmane, who was last seen at Binbrook Conservation Area.

More than two hours later, police tweeted that the girl had been located and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately known where she was found nor the cause of her death.

“Our hearts go out to her family on their tragic loss,” police tweeted.

They added that officers will remain in the area as they investigate her death.