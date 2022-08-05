Gas prices seeing 'unprecedented' decline with another drop coming this weekend in southern Ontario

A woman fills her vehicle with fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler A woman fills her vehicle with fuel during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's 'irresponsible' actions since the visit.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton