Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that prices will jump two cents per litre on Wednesday to an average of $1.60 per liter.
The bigger increase will come on Thursday, when gas prices are expected to jump six cents to and average of $1.66 per litre.
"That's a price we have never seen or ever paid here," McTeague said. "It's well above the record, which is $1.61 per litre."
McTeague said the crisis in Ukraine is helping to fuel higher gas prices globally, and believes the cost of filling up with only get worse in the coming weeks and months.
"I can't see a scenario where prices won't go higher and remain higher," he said. "I think $1.90 per litre in the Greater Toronto Area is certainly within range … That could happen in the next four to five weeks."
McTeague said while gas prices always get the attention, he is more worried by the spike in diesel prices this week.
"That's up five cents tomorrow and another seven cents on Thursday," McTeague said. “That’s the one that drives food prices and the economy."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Live updates: Russian attack damages Kyiv Holocaust memorial
Holocaust remembrance organizations in Israel are condemning a Russian attack that inflicted damage to the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial.
Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships
The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin's continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
Nova Scotia mass shooting probe focuses on police actions in Portapique
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is continuing today, with evidence expected to detail how police first responded to the killings in Portapique, N.S.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Montreal
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
Charlotte Cardin leads with six Juno nominations
Nominations for the Juno Awards will be announced this morning in a virtual press conference. Organizers behind the annual celebration of Canadian music are set to unveil contenders in all of the categories for the big event, which takes place in Toronto on May 15.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | MLHU reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.
-
London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl
Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.
-
TVDSB to allow spectators in gyms for high school and community use
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is set to allow fans into high school gyms to watch both athletics and after school community use.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
-
13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
'It's gone:' Northern Ontario family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
-
Sudbury Ukrainian Centre raising money for homeland through flag, food sales
Volunteers are hard at work at the Ukrainian Centre in Sudbury preparing fresh pyrohy, cabbage rolls and flags to raise money to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
-
Beau's Brewery to be bought by Steam Whistle
The deal, which received overwhelming support from Beau's shareholders, unites two of Ontario's largest and best-known craft breweries.
Windsor
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 59 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 48 new high risk cases and 59 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
University-led consortium gets $1.5M to help with demand for registered nurses
A $1.5 million funding boost from the provincial government aims to support the university-led Ontario Internationally Educated Nurses Course Consortium (OIENCC) in updating its competency-bridging program of study for internationally educated nurses.
-
Paczki Day hits Windsor-Essex bakeries
It’s one of the busiest days of the year for Windsor-Essex bakeries.
Barrie
-
K9 unit tracks suspected impaired driver hiding in outbuilding in Innisfil after crash
The police K9 unit helped track down a suspected impaired driver in Innisfil accused of running from a crash scene and hiding from officers in an outbuilding.
-
Two teens arrested in connection with Barrie robberies
Police arrested two teens in connection with two separate robberies at Barrie convenience stores last month, where vaping products were allegedly stolen in both cases.
-
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville
A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre, ask people to stay away
People are being asked to stay away from a popular Halifax shopping mall, and three schools are under a hold-and-secure order, as police investigate a weapons complaint at the shopping centre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.B. Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
Back in the saddle: Calgary Stampede Parade returns for 2022
Dust off your boots because the Calgary Stampede Parade is officially returning to the downtown core this year.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Winnipeg
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Manitoba businesses have mixed feelings over end of health restrictions: poll
Manitoba's proof of vaccination requirements are over.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Fatal crash involving pedestrian closes Highway 1 in Abbotsford for several hours: police
Police in Abbotsford say a stretch of a major highway has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight because of a fatal crash.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
Kapawe'no First Nation to announce findings from ground-penetrating radar investigation at former residential school site
The Kapawe’no First Nation says the investigation was done at the former Grouard Residential School using ground-penetrating radar and drones.
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.