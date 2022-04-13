Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump

Gas prices in Ontario are expected to go up 11 cents per litre over the next two days.

According to Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will rise six cents per litre on Thursday to $1.68 per litre, before taking a five-cent jump on Friday to $1.73 per litre.

"We're sailing back to $1.80 per litre range," McTeague told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

He said people who need gas in Ontario should fill up today because prices aren’t expected to dip again soon, adding that prices will only go up as the summer months get closer.

"I think it's pretty simple to conclude we will see days this summer where the potential is far greater than ever that we will see $2 per litre," McTeague said.

In March, gas prices in Ontario hit record highs, soaring above $1.90 per litre because of the crisis in Ukraine.