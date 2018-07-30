

Grieving families gathered today at funerals for Reese Fallon and Julianna Kozis, the two young women killed in a mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood.

A service for 10-year-old Kozis was held at a Greek Orthodox church in Markham, while 18-year-old Fallon was laid to rest in Scarborough.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory were both in attendance at Fallon’s funeral.

On Sunday, one week after a gunman opened fire on pedestrians on Danforth Avenue, thousands gathered at a public visitation to remember Fallon for how she lived, not how she died.

The famed Andy Warhol quote, “I think everybody should like everybody,” was printed on the back of memorial cards offered to mourners.

In an obituary posted online by the funeral home, her family said the teen will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.”

“She loved her Loblaws work family dearly, her Malvern Collegiate friends and last but not least she adored her Young Liberals family and all of its members who embraced and loved the strong and sassy girl she was,” the obituary reads.

“As Reese would often like to say, ‘Peace Out.’”

Fallon was a recent graduation at Malvern Collegiate and was due to start at McMaster University’s nursing program in the fall.

Her former teacher, Anthony Parisi, said she wanted to become a mental health nurse.

Following her death, a family friend created the Reese Fallon Legacy Scholarship in her honour. The money raised through a GoFundMe campaign will be distributed annually to a Malvern Collegiate graduate who has been accepted into a nursing program.

It quickly surpassed its $5,000 goal and has since accumulated more than $57,000.

In Markham, the youngest victim of the July 22 shooting rampage was remembered.

Ten-year-old Kozis was a competitive swimmer with the Markham Syncro Club.

A spokesperson described her loss as “traumatic” for the club and its young members, many of whom were seen in tearful embraces at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday.

One of her neighbours described the 10-year-old as a “lovely little girl who radiated a lot of beautiful energy.”

While both funerals were private, a makeshift memorial on Danforth Avenue continues to grow.

Trudeau paid a visit the parkette after Fallon’s funeral. He laid a bouquet of flowers at the site and urged mourners to never forget the young lives lost.

According to a source, the gunman, identified as Faisal Hussain, shot himself after exchanging fire with officers.

Though he had no criminal record, Hussain had been previously questioned by police under the Mental Health Act.

His family said in a statement that the 29-year-old struggled with “severe mental health challenges” and that therapy and medication were unsuccessful.

Toronto police and the province’s police watchdog are both investigating the case separately.

