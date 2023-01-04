Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
Officers are walking towards the Sadlon Arena in 28-year-old Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala's hometown of Barrie, Ont. this gloomy morning after he was shot while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27.
A band played solemn music as dozens of members of the public stood along the roadway watching the procession.
The OPP says a private service for the officer is to start at 11 a.m. and a broadcast is to be streamed for the public in Haldimand County, where Pierzchala was based with the OPP.
Pierzchala's family is to be joined by members of the OPP, other police services and first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members, and officials including Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Pierzchala had been with the OPP for just over a year and only hours before his death had been notified that he had passed his 10-month probation period.
Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in Pierzchala's death.
Police have said Pierzchala was also a former constable at the provincial legislature and a member of the Armed Forces.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
He dreamt of joining the police ranks as a boy and his colleagues have remembered him as a wonderful officer with "the biggest heart of gold you could ever imagine."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
'Time on their side': Tips on buying and selling a home in 2023
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies -- including one in Canada -- were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
2023: A risky year for the Legault government
The year ahead could be a fateful one for the Legault government. With the risk of a recession, tough choices are emerging, and pressure on François Legault could increase. Will his approval rating hold up like a Teflon that nothing sticks to, or will the wear and tear of power take its toll?
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the second most important performer in the world.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
26-year-old charged with arson after December apartment building fire
OPP have laid an arson charge against a 26-year-old man after he allegedly set a fire at an apartment complex in Walkerton, Ont. last month, which resulted in the displacement of the building’s residents.
Kitchener
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
-
Two K-W businesses announce closures, blame pandemic
It’s been almost a year since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted in Ontario, but many businesses are still struggling to recover from the losses they endured during lockdowns when capacity limits were in place.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake family wins Timmins hospital 50-50
A family from Kirkland Lake is starting the new year off with a thrill, winning more than half a million dollars in the monthly Timmins and District Hospital Foundation 50-50 draw.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate hit and run, one person seriously injured
One person is seriously injured following a hit and run in Windsor’s east end, police are seeking witnesses.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
-
Fog Advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
A fog advisory remains in effect in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility Wednesday morning. It is expected to lift by early afternoon.
Barrie
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Private funeral in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A private funeral is set to be held this morning for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an ambush attack last week.
-
Slippery roads ahead with freezing rain forecast
Environment Canada is cautioning today's rain and drizzle could turn to freezing rain.
-
Good Samaritan robbed at knife-point during carjacking
Provincial police warn residents and motorists in the Town of Caledon to be on the lookout for a group of men using the ruse of a broken-down vehicle to rob people.
Atlantic
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
Connor Bedard’s overtime-winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
Calgary senior missing, police look to public for help
Calgary police are asking for help finding a missing senior.
Winnipeg
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
Fog to cause near-zero visibility in parts of Manitoba
The Wednesday morning commute may be difficult for some Manitobans as fog brings near-zero visibility to parts of the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
-
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
-
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend' with multiple weapon incidents stretching resources: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.