TORONTO -- The funeral for a Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month is underway as thousands of people, including friends, family, and colleagues of Const. Jeffrey Northrup prepare to say goodbye.

Northrup’s casket was seen draped in the Canadian flag as it entered BMO Field at Exhibition Place on Monday. Northrup’s partner, Detective Constable Lisa Forbes, carried his hat and led pallbearers to the site of the ceremony.

The service is closed to the public, but is being broadcast live here.

On Sunday, members of the public, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory attended a visitation ceremony in Thornhill for the fallen officer.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Tory said he had been in regular contact with Northrup's widow who said she was supportive of the plan to honour him with the funeral inside the stadium.

"She wanted something that was going to honour the work that he loved," he said.

Thousands of Toronto police officers in full dress, some on horseback, were seen making their way from the funeral home to the BMO Field Monday morning. A TPS marching band was also present for the procession.

Some 4,700 people, including police officers from across the country, Premier Ford and Mayor Tory, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The 31-year veteran officer was killed shortly after midnight on July 2 while responding to a robbery call in the parking garage below City Hall near Queen and Bay streets.

Speaking at the scene following the incident, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said that Northrup was struck by the driver of a vehicle in an "intentional and deliberate" manner.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Forbes was also transported to hospital following the incident. She was treated and released, police said.

A man has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Northrup is survived by his wife, his three children and his mother. He was 55 years old.