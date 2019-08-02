

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A funeral will be held this afternoon to honour four members of the same family who were murdered inside their Markham home over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue on Sunday afternoon for a report of multiple people injured inside.



York Regional police officers stand outside of a home in Markham, Ont. on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (The Canadian Press / Alanna Rizza)

When officers arrived at the scene, a 23-year-old man met them at the front door of the residence. He was immediately taken into police custody before police walked through the home and located four deceased people.

The victims were later identified by investigators as 21-year-old Malesa Zaman, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 70-year-old Firoza Begum.



(From left to right) Menhaz Zaman's sister, father, mother and grandmother are seen in this compilation of undated photographs. (Facebook)

Sources told CTV News Toronto the victims are the suspect’s sister, father, mother, and grandmother, respectively.

CTV News Toronto has learned that the father was an employee with Beck Taxi and the sister was a part-time worker at a local grocery store.

At the Islamic Foundation of Toronto on Nugget Avenue in Scarborough, a funeral will be held for all four victims following afternoon prayers.

The family members will then be buried at a cemetery in Richmond Hill following the funeral.

Suspect faces four counts of first-degree murder

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, an online gamer said that the accused sent users on the platform disturbing comments detailing the killings, which led investigators to the home.

Menhaz Zaman has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.



Menhaz Zaman is seen in this graduation photo for the class of 2014. (Bar Oak Secondary School)

Police have said they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

Zaman’s case is expected to return to court today.