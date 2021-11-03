TORONTO -- More Ontarians will soon be able to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as the province expands its eligibility for third doses.

According to documents released on Wednesday, the government said that certain groups can start booking appointments starting as early as at 8 a.m. on Saturday as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

WHO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR A THIRD DOSE IN ONTARIO?

Residents over the age of 70 (Born in 1951 or earlier)

Health-care workers, and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine i.e. two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen

First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

Seniors in congregate settings.

Those undergoing active treatment for solid tumors

Those who are in receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

Those undergoing active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive

Looking ahead to 2022, the government said that it plans to open up eligibility for booster shots to all Ontarians starting in January, pending clinical information.

Is it time for your booster?



Our plan to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 has always been data-driven & based on the Chief Medical Officer of Health’s advice.



That’s why Ontario is expanding eligibility for booster doses to additional high-risk groups.https://t.co/Y8sLUDEGqj pic.twitter.com/gLdgNF9P0P — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 3, 2021

HOW TO BOOK YOUR THIRD DOSE APPOINTMENT IN ONTARIO?

If eligible, residents can book their shot through the Ontario vaccine portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Bookings can also be made directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select pharmacies, and primary care settings, according to the government.

WHO CANNOT RECEIVE A THIRD DOSE IN ONTARIO?

According to the Ministry, individuals who have experienced myocarditis or pericarditis following any dose of an mRNA vaccine should defer receiving a third mRNA dose until more information is available.