Southern Ontario is forecast to be hit with a snowstorm, with up to 15cm of snow possible in Toronto.

On Sunday, Environment Canada expanded a special weather statement to include the City of Toronto. Areas west of Toronto and around the Golden Horseshow could be hit even harder.

Cities like Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines could pick up 15 to 25 cm of snow. Snowfall accumulations of 10cm to 15cm will be possible in Toronto by the time the snow ends late Monday night.

Here’s a full list of school bus cancellations:

Halton Region

All Halton Public and Catholic schools are open today but transportation services are cancelled in all zones.

Niagara Region

All student transportation is cancelled today for the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School board. Schools remain open.