The Greater Toronto Area is forecast to be hit with the first major snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada issued an updated weather warning, which included the City of Toronto, ahead of the snow on Monday.

The weather agency said Hamilton is likely to be hardest hit, with 25cm of snow forecast. The Niagara region could also see 25cm of snow accumulate.

Toronto is forecast to receive between 10cm and 15cm of snow. Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Milton, Caledon, Richmond Hill, Pickering, Oshawa are also under a weather advisory.

"This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on today," Environment Canada said Monday morning.

The snow is expected to fall heaviest during the afternoon commute and through the evening. Drivers are being warned of hazardous conditions that could deteriorate rapidly.

School buses have already been cancelled in Niagara and Halton regions. The schools remain open.

Air travellers are being advised to check on the status of their flights before heading out the airport.