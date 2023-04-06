'From a stadium to a ballpark': Blue Jays unveil revamped Rogers Centre ahead of home opener
Toronto Blue Jays fans have been given a final look at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre ahead of the team’s home opener next week.
The Jays formally unveiled the first phase of the stadium’s $300 million renovation this morning, giving fans a preview of the revamped ballpark, which includes four brand new outfield districts.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“We're incredibly excited,” Blue Jays Executive VP of Business Operations Anuk Karunaratne told CP24.
“It's a transformed experience that our fans will experience on April 11, and it's our first step towards transforming Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark.”
The main focus of the phase one renovations was the creation of the new outfield neighbourhoods, two of which are at the top of the stadium in the 500 level – the Corona Rooftop Patio and the Park Social.
Every 500 level seat has also been replaced for the first time since the Rogers Centre opened in 1989.
The two other outfield neighbourhoods – The Stop and the Catch Bar – sit at the 100 level and offer new park views as well as revamped food and drink options for fans.
“The outfield district is going to have a number of different neighborhoods and different social spaces that existing fans and new fans will be able to experience and really take in the game in a different way,” Karunaratne said.
“From the Corona rooftop which will be the coolest rooftop patio in Toronto to The Catch which is right above the visitors’ bullpen to just being able to get our fans closer to the action and closer to players – it's a transformed viewing experience for our fans in Toronto.”
The second phase of renovations, slated to begin as soon as this baseball season ends, will be geared towards improving the lower levels and the behind-the-scenes facilities at the Rogers Centre, including a significant overhaul of the team’s clubhouse.
Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro spoke to gathered media at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Rogers Centre today, saying the task of revamping the lower bowl will be daunting, but the completion of phase one is an exciting moment for the entire organization.
“Just five days from now, fans will stream through the gates and down the aisles. They'll fill the outfield seats in the 500 level and look into the outfield district and see spaces that they will not know were largely created by them,” Shapiro said.
“Because all our research done was to ask our fans what would create a compelling experience, what kind of different ways would they want to experience watching [a game]? And they'll begin to be able to do that on April 11 when we open the outfield district and play our first game of the 2023 season.”
Shapiro said the organization wanted to create positive experiences for every type of fan, including die-hards who want to be as close to the action as possible.
“We're going to get our fans closer to our players – and probably closer to visiting players than they want, but that’s OK – and we're going to allow them to connect with each other and with our fans in ways they never have before,” he said.
Karunaratne says Blue Jays fans will notice the difference as soon as they step foot into the stadium this year.
“I think everyone as soon as they walk in whether you're coming to the outfield or whether you're sitting behind home plate, there's an immediate impact that I think people will see,” he said.
“The outfield walls are different and the outfield looks completely different. And once people come in and experience these different spaces, I think hopefully, it will resonate with them, because we've tried to build these spaces with our fans in mind.”
And for those fans looking for a cheaper way to take in the newly renovated stadium, the Jays announced last month that they’re offering $20 outfield district tickets this season, allowing fans admission to the stadium without having to purchase an assigned seat.
The Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers next Tuesday night for their first game in the reimagined ballpark.
All photos courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties
King Charles III for the first time has signalled support for research into the monarchy's ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.
Man arrested for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian pastor in Victoria
Nearly one year after an arsonist attacked a Victoria priest's home while his wife and three children slept, a Nanaimo man is in police custody and charged with carrying out the attack.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: Global Affairs
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 14 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, Global Affairs announced in a statement Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him
A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.
-
Montreal police say suspicious death of man, 71, now considered a homicide
Montreal police confirmed the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough late last month is now considered a homicide. The man's death marks the city's seventh homicide of 2023.
London
-
Here comes the sun! Long weekend delivers
After an extended stretch of dreary days and rounds of heavy rain, the weather pattern is changing and just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'Time consuming' process of dismantling cannabis extraction lab
London police are reminding the public that officers are still on scene of a cannabis extraction lab on Commissioners Road east.
-
These five buildings will face the city’s wrecking ball
A new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Guelph man facing multiple child pornography related charges: Guelph police
Following a two month-long investigation, police have arrested and charged a Guelph man with possessing child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities power to expand boundaries to build homes
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Elliot Lake man charged after snow blown onto neighbour's vehicle
A 36-year-old Elliot Lake man is accused of damaging a neighbour's vehicle by intentionally blowing snow into the driveway and covering their car, police say.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec report tens of thousands of customers across Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec remain without power following Wednesday's storm.
-
Ottawa LRT service partially resumes following freezing rain shutdown
OC Transpo says the O-Train is running between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations and Blair and Tremblay stations.
-
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Windsor police renew plea for public’s help locating missing teen
Windsor police have issued another plea to the public for information on the whereabouts of a local teen who has been missing since January.
-
Jobless rate in Windsor increases slightly
The unemployment rate in Windsor increased slightly last month, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener
Many Windsor baseball fans are heading across the border for the Detroit Tigers home opener today.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | 3 sent to hospital after crash in Barrie's south end
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie's south end Thursday afternoon.
-
Two men charged in alleged drug bust in Barrie
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
-
Investigators release new video in 'random' drive-by shooting in Schomberg
Investigators released new video and information about a suspect vehicle from a drive-by shooting in Schomberg in hopes of finding the two people involved.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
-
Child-sex offender Donnie Snook gets second shot at day parole application
A former Saint John, N.B., city councillor who is serving an 18-year prison sentence for child sex-related offences will have another opportunity to apply for day parole.
Calgary
-
1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary
One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Calgary's unemployment remains highest in Canada
Unemployment rates in Alberta were little changed last month, with Calgary maintaining the highest numbers in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
-
Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police
Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg got 15 cm of snow but city decided to delay plowing
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient’s parents gets 2-day registration suspension
A nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeal involving private health care in B.C.
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a challenge of a British Columbia law intended to preserve public health care through measures against extra-billing and certain private insurance.
-
Lockdown ordered at Port Coquitlam high school, RCMP investigating
A lockdown was ordered at a high school in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Thursday morning, as Mounties responded to “an unfolding event.”
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent.
-
Edmonton making Forbes list of top travel destinations a sign of what's to come, say local business owners
Forbes disagrees with Toronto Life: Edmonton does have good food and a fun vibe. That's the review of Alberta's capital city in a recent Forbes list of the best places in the world to visit in 2023.
-
Treaty 8 First Nations want their own police force across northern Alberta
Chiefs of 39 First Nations in northern Alberta are attempting to expand an existing tribal police force to cover more area and more communities, in the latest blow to the RCMP.