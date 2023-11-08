Freezing rain warning issued for parts of Greater Toronto Area
A freezing rain warning has been issued for parts of the GTA with Environment Canada warning of snow and ice pellets beginning Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory has been issued for Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Caledon, Halton Hills, and Milton.
Uxbridge, Beaverton, and Northern Durham Region are under a special weather statement.
“An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, rain and freezing rain to the area. Freezing rain or rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon before slowly changing to rain Wednesday evening,” the special weather statement reads.
“Ice build-up is expected to be variable as the ground is still relatively warm, limiting ice build-up. The most hours of freezing rain are expected over areas of higher terrain.”
While Toronto is not under the weather advisory, some winter weather is in the forecast.
The city is expected to see flurries and periods of ice pellets beginning this afternoon before changing to rain.
Toronto will see a high of 2 C today, well below the average high of 8.7 C for Nov. 8.
Montreal
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
Quebec to double university tuition in 2024 but Bishop's has already accepted students under current rates
There is more uncertainty surrounding Quebec's recent decision to double tuition for out-of-province university students in 2024 since Bishop's University has already admitted students next fall.
Quebec nurses to strike again in 2 weeks
Quebec's nurses have announced two more strike days, on Nov. 23 and 24.
London
Early morning house fire in Sarnia
There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was injured or displaced.
Council upends waitlist policy that prioritized high acuity homeless and out-of-towners for RGI housing
A waitlist policy that prioritized homeless and high-needs individuals for deeply discounted public housing may have done more harm than good.
-
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
Kitchener
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.
Northern Ontario
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
Years of putdowns, sleeping during meetings leads to discipline hearing for northwest Ont. teacher
A teacher with the Lakehead District School Board in northwestern Ontario faced a disciplinary hearing this month mainly related to a series of insults to staff members and school board trustees.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget will be tabled today
City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year.
Ottawa weather: Freezing rain possible for Ottawa Thursday
Environment Canada is calling for a risk of freezing rain Thursday morning and early in the afternoon.
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Windsor
New electrified muscle cars coming to Windsor Assembly Plant
A new deal for Stellantis autoworkers in Windsor not only comes with a historic pay bump, but also never-before seen electric muscle cars.
Integram seating workers on stike
In a video posted to social media just after midnight on Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said they were trying to get a deal but came to an impasse.
Camera pilot project downtown boasts 75 per cent reduction in crime
A Windsor councillor is beyond pleased with the results of a four month pilot project involving 4K surveillance cameras in downtown Windsor.
Barrie
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Barrie mayor to make pitch for more land to Oro-Medonte as opposition to plan forms
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall will be making a presentation to a town council on Wednesday that he is not the head of.
Innisfil's "Scrooge the Ticket" campaign turns parking fines into community support
In its ninth year, this initiative allows residents to transform their parking tickets into acts of kindness and support for the community.
Atlantic
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
N.S. Aerospace workers issue strike notice: Unifor
IMP Aerospace workers in Nova Scotia have issued a notice that they plan to go on strike Friday.
Calgary
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
'He's just heartbroken': Calgary man looking for answers after disability scooter stolen
A Calgary man who lives with cerebral palsy is heartbroken after his disability scooter was stolen from the parkade of his low-income housing complex over the weekend.
Winnipeg
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crash
Dozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
Inquest into deaths of men who interacted with Manitoba police begins
An inquest into the deaths of five men, who had interactions with police, is underway at the Winnipeg law courts.
Vancouver
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
MLA gives emotional appeal for B.C. teen to stay with family as foster father battles cancer
Fighting back tears Tuesday, BC United MLA Mike de Jong made an emotional plea in the B.C. legislature on behalf of a 14-year-old girl in foster care.
'I was freaking out': Bear breaks into Metro Vancouver minivan
A minivan was gnawed, scratched and ripped-apart so badly by a bear, a B.C. mother can't get to the driver's seat to see if it the vehicle will still run.
Edmonton
Runaway calf makes it 36 blocks in escape from Edmonton Farmfair setup
A calf is unharmed and back in the custody of its owners after taking an unplanned trot through dozens of central Edmonton blocks on Tuesday.
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.