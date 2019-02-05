

Chris Fox and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The break from the turbulent winter weather is nearing its end for Toronto.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city ahead of Wednesday, when a bout of freezing rain is expected to last throughout the day.

Environment Canada expects the precipitation to start in the morning “as ice pellets” before changing to freezing rain midday.

“The Wednesday evening commute will likely be affected due to the potential for untreated surfaces to become icy,” the national weather agency wrote.

It won’t be until the overnight hours when temperatures take a turn.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -7 C tonight, feeling more like -12 with the windchill.

By Wednesday, the city will hit -3 C, feeling more like -11.

Floods still possible after big melt

The weather change comes on the heels of a stint of unseasonably warm temperatures.

Yesterday, by late afternoon, the temperature in Toronto hit a record 12 C.

Today, the city will see similarly comfortable conditions, with a high of 1 C dropping to a mere -3 C by the afternoon.

The warm temperatures caused widespread melting of snow across the GTA and, in some areas, created watershed conditions.

Both the Don Valley Parkway and a portion of Bayview Avenue were closed Monday night due to flooding on the roadways.

The DVP was closed shortly after 11 p.m. as a result of an ice jam at the mouth of the Don River.

Chunks of ice and debris from that location actually ended up on the roadway and had to be cleared away by city crews using snow plows. Sweepers were also brought in to clear the road’s surface before the highway was reopened.

It did not reopen in full until just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bayview Avenue, between Moore Avenue and River Street, was also closed for several hours overnight due to flooding. The southbound lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed between Nesbitt Drive and Moore Avenue.

Due to the potential for further snowmelt, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the entire GTA.

In in a statement issued early Tuesday morning, the agency said that “watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak, including the Don River.” They also noted that ice jamming has been observed at the mouth of the Don River.

Residents are asked to be cautious around bodies of water while the warning is in effect.