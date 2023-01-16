Freezing rain expected in Toronto could have 'significant impact' on rush hour traffic: Environment Canada
Toronto residents could face a messy commute on Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the city and says that there could be a “significant impact on rush hour traffic” as a result.
It says that the freezing rain will begin early Tuesday morning before changing over to light rain by late morning or early in the afternoon.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions,” the warning states. “Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”
Environment Canada says that the temperature will hover around the freezing mark for much of Tuesday morning before climbing to 4 C later in the day.
It says that “ice accretion up to a few millimetres” will be possible on untreated surfaces as a result of the freezing rain.
