It could be a tricky evening commute in Toronto as the threat of freezing rain hovers across the region.

Snow will kick off the messy weather event this afternoon before changing to freezing rain by the evening.

“Freezing rain or freezing drizzle will then change to occasional rain or drizzle near midnight as temperatures rise above the zero degree mark,” Environment Canada said in a special weather, reissued on Wednesday.

“Untreated surfaces may become icy and slippery. Travel may be affected.”

The federal weather agency said a low pressure system moving from the southern Great Plains will descend on the Great Lakes. The system will bring in snow and wind gusts of up to 50 km/h by lunchtime.

As the system develops, Environment Canada expects to issue warnings about imminent freezing rain.

Toronto won’t fare too badly when it comes to temperatures.

A high of -1 C is expected on Wednesday, with a wind chill of about -8 in the afternoon.

The temperature is expectedly to rise steadily throughout the day before hitting 3 C in the evening.

Those positive numbers carry through to Thursday, which will see a high of 1 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries.