Four-year-old girl wound found wandering on tracks at Toronto subway station
A young girl has been safely reunited with her parents after a scary close call with a TTC train at Warden Subway station overnight.
At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police received a call that a four-year-old girl was missing from her home.
Police said the child had left home before in a previous incident and that the parents added extra locks to their door, but the child was able to open the locks.
The child lives near Warden station, located at Warden and St. Clair avenues.
Shortly after police responded to the child’s home they received a call from the TTC that a child was found wandering on train tracks just west of Warden station.
A TTC spokesperson said the child was spotted at track level by a train travelling towards her.
The operator stopped the train and called transit control to cut the power at the track level.
The TTC said the child was walking along boards over the power rail, which had 600 volts running through it.
Once the power was cut, the train crew retrieved the child and brought her on board the train, the TTC said.
The train then reversed back into Warden station where her mother and police were waiting.
The child sustained no injuries and is in good health, police said.
No charges have been laid but police said safety advice was given to the parents.
The TTC said the train was out of service at the time of the incident and no passengers were on board.
It is unclear how the child entered the tracks and the TTC said the tracks are surrounded by fencing in the area.
“Safety is our top concern and on review of CCTV, we can't determine how the child got to track level. We've checked fencing in the area and it appears secure, but we are going back to do a more intensive inspection. This is a concerning, but thankfully, very rare, occurrence,” the TTC tweeted Thursday morning.
Just over two weeks ago, a four-year-old girl in Mississauga was tragically killed after she walked onto train tracks and was struck by a GO train.
