Four workers injured from former Halton High School ceiling collapse

Four workers were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a reported ceiling collapse at a construction site in Burlington.

It happened at the former site of Robert Bateman High School on New Street.

The building was purchased by the city in 2022 and is in the midst of being converted into a new community hub.

So far few details are known about the incident.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed that it is investigating but did not provide details about the severity of injuries.

Video footage obtained by CTV News did show the patients being taken away on stretchers by paramedics.

“As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not able to share further information at this time,” the ministry said in a statement sent to CTV News Toronto.

The Ministry says that an inspector, a hygienist and structural engineer have been assigned to the investigation.

The high school was purchased by the City of Burlington in November 2022 for $29.6 million. According to a news release, the city has partnered with other institutions to ensure that there is an “adaptive reuse strategy for the Bateman site,” in addition to other city plans.