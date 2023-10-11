Toronto

    • Four suspects sought in Toronto east-end apartment attack

    Police have released images of the four suspects wanted in an aggravated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Police have released images of the four suspects wanted in an aggravated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly assaulted the occupants of an east-end apartment earlier this week.

    Police received a call for an assault in the area of Broadview and Pretoria Avenues on the morning of Oct. 8.

    They said two men and two women attended an apartment unit and allegedly attacked the people inside.

    Two victims were seriously injured in the attack, police said.

    On Wednesday, three of the four suspects were identified: 38-year-old Patrick Allan Dunn, 29-year-old Jahmal Justin Brown and 36-year-old Michelle Leeann Matheson.

    They are wanted for five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of threatening bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of threatening death.

    Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four suspect, who is described as female, five-foot-four, with a slim to medium build and red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

    Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    As Israeli military retaliates, Palestinians say civilians are paying the price in strikes on Gaza

    Over the last five days, Israeli warplanes have pummelled the blockaded Gaza Strip with an intensity that its war-weary residents had never experienced. Officials have not said how many civilians are among the dead, but aid workers warn that Israel's decision to impose a "complete siege" on the crowded enclave of 2.3 million people is spawning a humanitarian catastrophe that touches nearly every one of them.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News