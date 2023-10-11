Four suspects sought in Toronto east-end apartment attack

Toronto police are looking for four suspects who allegedly assaulted the occupants of an east-end apartment earlier this week.

Police received a call for an assault in the area of Broadview and Pretoria Avenues on the morning of Oct. 8.

They said two men and two women attended an apartment unit and allegedly attacked the people inside.

Two victims were seriously injured in the attack, police said.

On Wednesday, three of the four suspects were identified: 38-year-old Patrick Allan Dunn, 29-year-old Jahmal Justin Brown and 36-year-old Michelle Leeann Matheson.

They are wanted for five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of threatening bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of threatening death.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the four suspect, who is described as female, five-foot-four, with a slim to medium build and red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.