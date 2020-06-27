Four people were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a knife fight downtown early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the southwest corner of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They say that all four individuals who were injured appear to have been involved in some sort of altercation in which “multiple knives were brandished.”

Paramedics say that two adult males were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and an adult female was transported with serious injuries. The fourth individual had slash wounds to his head and was also taken to a trauma centre, paramedics say.

At this point, police are not searching for any additional suspects.

“We did recover multiple knives and are currently looking for any other outstanding evidence,” Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff told CP24 at the scene. “We are also checking with local businesses for video and if we do find video that will certainly form part of our investigation.”

Rinkoff said that officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses as part of their investigation.

He said that forensic officers also conducted a thorough search of the scene overnight.