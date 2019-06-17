

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating two reported stabbing incidents near the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto.

The first of the two incidents occurred around 2:05 p.m. as thousands of people crowded in the area to cheer on the Toronto Raptors during the NBA championship victory parade.

Police said there was an altercation near the entrance to the mall and three male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Dundas and Bay streets. Police said that one person had been transported to the hospital in an emergency run with life-threatening stab wounds.

No suspect information has been released.

Investigators have not said if the two incidents are connected.