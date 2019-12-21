Four people injured in QEW crash in Mississauga
Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 3:37PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 21, 2019 4:02PM EST
TORONTO -- Four people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics said they responded to the crash on the QEW at Winston Churchill Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.
Those taken to hospital have non-life threatening injuries, police said.
All lanes on the highway eastbound east of Winston Churchill Boulevard were closed, but have since reopened, police said.
Police are investigating.