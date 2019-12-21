TORONTO -- Four people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics said they responded to the crash on the QEW at Winston Churchill Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.

Those taken to hospital have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes on the highway eastbound east of Winston Churchill Boulevard were closed, but have since reopened, police said.

Police are investigating.