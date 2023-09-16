Four people in hospital with critical injuries following overnight shooting in downtown Toronto

Four people are in hospital following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred outside on Sherbourne Street, just north of Dundas Street, at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police say two victims are in life-threatening condition, and two are in serious condition. The victims are reportedly all adult men.

Suspects are still outstanding. Police have not shared suspect information but have confirmed there are multiple suspects.

Police are appealing to possible witnesses for any information on this incident and possible suspects.

A resident in the area told CP24 the shooting was preceded by a physical fight on Friday afternoon. Another neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said crime in the Dundas and Sherbourne area has picked up recently, calling Saturday morning's shooting "inevitable."

A Special Constable of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) adjusts police tape at the scene of a quadruple shooting near the intersection of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood of Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police have not yet commented on the circumstances of the shooting, with Duty Inspector Keri Fernandes saying it is too soon to tell what might have led to the incident.

"We're very early on in the investigation and can't determine right now how many shooters, but we know there's more than one person involved," she said.