Four people in hospital after serious collision on Gardiner Expressway
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 5:49AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 21, 2018 8:01AM EDT
Four people have been taken to hospital – one with critical injuries – after a two-vehicle collision that shut down the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway for hours this morning.
It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Grand Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services says.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed at the South Kingsway until just before 8 a.m.