

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Four people were injured, one critically, following a collision in Hamilton on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a dump truck, tractor-trailer, and passenger vehicle were involved in the crash, which occurred on Highway 6, between Highway 406 and Highway 5.

"It sounds like that first passenger vehicle was making a lane change… and was either sideswiped or rear-ended by a dump truck. That caused that car to veer off into the ditch and come to a rest," Schmidt said.

"The dump truck lost control and became disabled in a live lane. That truck was then subsequently impacted from behind by that transport truck causing it to jackknife around and goes sideways (and) go into the concrete wall."

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment and Schmidt said the driver of the transport truck sustained life-threatening injuries.

"The driver of the transport truck was trapped in his vehicle for up to an hour while EMS tried to extricate him. He has been taken down to a trauma centre," Schmidt said. "We are still waiting on updates from the hospital as to his condition."

All northbound lanes of the highway are blocked and one southbound lane in closed.

Schmidt called the scene "extensive" and was unable to say when the area will reopen to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the OPP's collision reconstruction unit is currently on scene.