Four missing teens last seen in North York found by police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 2:16PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 4:52PM EST
Police say they have located four teenagers who went missing late Monday night in North York.
The teens—identified by police as 12-year-old Luther Hinckson, 13-year-old Hosanna Beckford, 13-year-old Deanjealo Springer, and 13-year-old Kai Forbes—were reported missing by their families after they failed to return home or show up for school the following day.
Police previously said they were last seen near a movie theater at Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Around 4:40 p.m., police said that all four youths had been found.
Their parents have been notified.