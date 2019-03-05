

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have located four teenagers who went missing late Monday night in North York.

The teens—identified by police as 12-year-old Luther Hinckson, 13-year-old Hosanna Beckford, 13-year-old Deanjealo Springer, and 13-year-old Kai Forbes—were reported missing by their families after they failed to return home or show up for school the following day.

Police previously said they were last seen near a movie theater at Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Around 4:40 p.m., police said that all four youths had been found.

Their parents have been notified.