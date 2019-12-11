TORONTO -- Four men have been charged after a memorial plaque commemorating the 30th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre was damaged.

Police said four men damaged the memorial plaque, which was in the lobby of a school in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area, on Tuesday.

The plaque paid tribute to the fourteen women who were killed in the mass shooting in 1989, which targeted students in a mechanical engineering class at the university based in Montreal.

The four suspects have been charged with mischief under $5,000.

They are expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.