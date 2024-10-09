TORONTO
Four injured after car, 2 TTC buses collide: Toronto paramedics

An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Four people have been transported to hospital following a collision near Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 4:48 a.m.

According to police, a car and two TTC buses were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles caught fire.

A male in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed for the police investigation.  

