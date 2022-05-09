Former Toronto pastor loses second appeal in 2011 drowning of pregnant wife

Philip Grandine and his wife Anna are seen in this file photo. Philip Grandine and his wife Anna are seen in this file photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton