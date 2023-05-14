Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Two former RCMP officers are calling on the province to conduct a thorough investigation into the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of suspicious transactions flowing through Ontario’s casinos every year.
Despite measures taken in recent years to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
“My guess is that in many of these cases when you’re seeing large sums of money like this, there are illicit funds,” Cal Chrustie, a former RCMP investigator that dealt with complex cases involving money laundering and transnational crime, said.
“The numbers are significant, but until you drill down to each transaction with an in-depth investigation, it’s very hard to tell,” he said.
Ontario regulators introduced new rules requiring casinos to maintain logs on anyone doing more than $3,000 worth of business in a single transaction, ascertain the source of funds, and watch for indicators of money laundering. If signs of laundering are detected, casinos refuse to take the money at all.
The rules came into effect at the beginning of 2022, a year when suspicious cash transactions rose to higher than pre-pandemic levels.
In 2019, there were $334 million in suspicious transactions, according to records provided through a freedom of information request. By 2022, that had risen by $38 million to $372 million — or by more than $1 million a day.
By comparison, B.C. regulators brought in similar rules to clamp down on the flow of suspicious cash after it became apparent they were being used in a transnational money laundering effort that washed drug money and invested it into the province’s real estate market.
Source: B.C. government, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
Figures provided by the B.C. government show that suspicious cash was as high as $153 million in 2015 — but by last year, dropped to just $3 million.
Those rules inadvertently ensnared Toronto rapper Drake in 2018, when he visited the Parq Casino in downtown Vancouver, and was turned away.
Drake claimed he had been profiled. The casino later reported it couldn’t take cash like his thanks to new rules.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said this week said he has confidence in the system.
“The OLG, if there is anything suspicious, they call the OPP in. They’ll do an investigation, like anything else,” Doug Ford told reporters. “I have all the confidence in the world in the OPP,” he said.
Last year in Ontario, the OPP zeroed in on millions in cash transactions by just one man, Branavan Kanapathipillai, including $824,000 cash at Pickering Casino. The casino took as much as $100,000 per transaction, court documents say, and the source of funds was left as “unclear” — something the AGCO is now investigating.
Authorities seized nearly $100,000 that Kanapathipillai used to buy chips at Fallsview Casino, though he intends to fight it at civil forfeiture, saying the money is legitimately obtained.
“Mr. Kanapathipillai wants to help the police. He has been cooperating with their investigation and will continue to do so in the civil forfeiture process. He is looking forward to his day in court which he fully expects will result in the return of his lawfully obtained money,” his lawyer told CTV News Toronto in a statement.
Peter German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, wrote a report on B.C. casinos called “Dirty Money”, which contained recommendations that, when enacted, were one reason the number of suspicious transactions plummeted.
German said he couldn’t make any conclusions based on the raw figures from Ontario, but said much could be gained by a big-picture look at the funds.
“One really has to look carefully at the numbers to determine how they were created,” German said in an interview.
“You can have over-reporting and you can have underreporting. You have to assess the quality of the transactions. It’s important that the regulator is following up,” he said.
Chrustie said potential money laundering has to be looked as more than just a financial crime because the ill-gotten gains could be used to empower criminals, often drug traffickers, or other agencies that are threats to national security.
He said it’s not good enough to simply rely on the police to receive suspicious transaction reports and wash your hands after that.
“That’s what we saw in B.C. There was a straw man mentality. Everybody’s going to send the suspicious transactions, and we would receive them all, and people like myself were overwhelmed by the volume, didn’t look at 99 per cent of those transactions,” he said.
“On paper, it looks great, but in reality, it’s not."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
Turkiye's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race Sunday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun, and the NBA is looking into the matter again as well.
Montreal
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Appointment of judges: Jolin-Barrette is ready to change the rules
Embroiled in controversy for days after appointing one of his friends as a judge, Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette says he is open to changing the rules. In a press scrum Sunday morning at the CAQ convention in Sherbrooke, Jolin-Barrette said that if he had to do it again, he would declare his conflict of interest to the council of ministers, which he did not do when he appointed his friend Charles-Olivier Gosselin as a judge for the Court of Quebec in early May.
-
Quebec pharmacies will stop distributing free COVID-19 tests on Monday, with some exceptions
As of Monday, rapid tests will no longer be available free of charge to the majority of Quebecers. Only those considered vulnerable to complications -- immunosuppressed adults, people over 60, pregnant people and adults living with chronic illness -- and those benefiting from free medication under the public drug insurance plan will have free access to COVID-19 screening tests in pharmacies.
London
-
One dead following car crash, seven others sent to hospital
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County Saturday evening.
-
‘Porch Pirate’ arrested, stolen property recovered
An Amazon package delivered to an Owen Sound, Ont. man containing a “uniquely identifiable item” valued at $350 was allegedly stolen by a “porch pirate.”
-
One hurt after motorcycle and car collide
A witness said one person was taken to hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided.
Kitchener
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk
People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.
-
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
Northern Ontario
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
-
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
Ottawa
-
Police funeral for OPP Sgt. Mueller set for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre
The funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
-
Celebrating mom in Ottawa on Mother's Day
Enthusiastic cheers filled Dow’s Lake on Sunday morning, as hundreds of people cheered on runners at the annual Mother’s Day Flower Run.
Windsor
-
Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital
A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
-
New home offering 24/7 support for men with developmental disabilities coming soon
A Windsor, Ont. family on Pierre Avenue is building what they consider a revolutionary approach to offer support to individuals with developmental disabilities.
-
Man slapped with $10,000 fine for ‘unsafe hunting practices’
A Windsor man pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm while hunting and was fined $10,000.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County families spend special day out on Mother's Day
On a day of celebration for mothers everywhere, Simcoe County families were out and about showing love to those who raised them.
-
Vacant home goes up in flames in Barrie's south-east end
Barrie fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire in the southeastern end of the city on Sunday.
-
4-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital in Mono, Ont.
Three people are in hospital after four vehicles crashed in Mono, Ont. on Highway 10.
Atlantic
-
Out of control wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S.
Fire crews and the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) are on the scene of an out of control wildfire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County, N.S.
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Liberal MP airs voicemails with death threats, racist and homophobic slurs against him and family
Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal is giving the public a glimpse of the vitriol his staff members have to deal with at his constituency office.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Winnipeg
-
Families celebrate Indigenous motherhood at Manitoba Museum
A sold-out tour at the Manitoba Museum brought people downtown to learn about traditional motherhood this weekend.
-
-
'A great way to keep things out of the landfill': Winnipeg's first giveaway weekend of 2023
One Winnipegger's trash is another's treasure, as the city held its first curbside giveaway weekend of the year.
Vancouver
-
Coyote bites 6-year-old at Burnaby festival
In a terrifying turn of events, a six-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote Sunday morning while attending the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park with her family.
-
Budgeting for a baby more difficult this Mother's Day
As families celebrate the moms in their lives this Sunday, it's a day that one local organization says serves as a reminder of the pricey cost of parenthood.
-
Heat wave continues: 17 temperature records broken across B.C.
As the unseasonably warm weather continues to grip British Columbia, 17 temperature records fell across the province on Saturday, as meteorologists had predicted.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
-
Oilers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of series
The Vegas Golden Knights have the Edmonton Oilers on the playoff ropes in their second-round series.
-
Take Back Alberta pushes out one premier, aims to make its voice heard in election
David Parker is a shadowy figure hiding in plain sight in Alberta’s political scene, now roiling in a May 29 election campaign deemed too close to call.