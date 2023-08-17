Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. James Bartleman dies

Ontario's lieutenant governor has announced that James Bartleman, who held the vice-regal position from 2002 to 2007, has died. Bartleman delivers the throne speech in Toronto Wednesday October 12, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris Ontario's lieutenant governor has announced that James Bartleman, who held the vice-regal position from 2002 to 2007, has died. Bartleman delivers the throne speech in Toronto Wednesday October 12, 2005. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton