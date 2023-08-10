Former NFL player accused of $100,000 fraudulent withdraw at banks near Toronto, police say
A former NFL player from Georgia is facing fraud-related charges after he allegedly attended “numerous” banks across Durham Region and used fraudulent cheques to withdraw more than $100,000 in cash, police say.
A suspect, identified as Darryl Frank ‘Buster’ Skrine, was arrested at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night after investigators became aware that he had made travel arrangements to return to the United States.
Police confirm to CP24 that Skrine, 34, is the same individual who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most recently in 2021.
The investigation in Durham began in July of this year, though police say that the alleged offences took place between September, 2022 and this summer.
At this point it is not clear what ties, if any, the accused had to Durham Region.
“He (the suspect) did use his position as a former NFL player to the banks as he was depositing the checks,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told CP24. “The investigators are still going through the evidence that they have. If that evidence leads to grounds for additional charges then additional charges would be laid. However, that part of the investigation is still ongoing.”
Bortoluss said that police are aware of at least four banks and credit unions in Durham Region that fell victim to the fraud.
She said that in each of the cases, the accused is alleged to have produced fraudulent cheques and then obtained a portion of the money from those cheques prior to them clearing.
Police have also said that there is “is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada,” though no further charges have been laid at this point.
“We have shared some information with both the Toronto Police Service as well as the Regina Police Service,” Bortoluss said. “Those investigations are still ongoing.”
Skrine has been charged with 15 offences, including four counts of fraud over $5,000.
He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and went on to play for the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.
Over the course of his NFL career he earned more than $40 million in salary.
The charges against him have not been tested in court.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poisonous fungi tied to Australian homicide cases; do 'death cap' mushrooms grow in Canada?
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
DEVELOPING | Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
opinion | Aging U.S. politicians' precarious hold on political power reaches a tipping point: analyst
Ceding political power to younger generations is one of the most gracious acts a leader can display, writes political analyst Eric Ham in a column for CTVNews.ca. But these days, health challenges, physical and mental debilitation -- brought on by age -- is not seeing some Washington politicians hasten for the exit.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Montreal
-
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading in Quebec—here is the latest guidance
The latest variant of COVID-19 is making a growing appearance in Quebec. EG.5, also nicknamed ‘Eris,’ now represents the highest percentage of reported cases, according to Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ).
-
Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road
An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon
After a brief stint of sunshine, parts of southern Quebec are under yet another severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning, including Montreal.
London
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
-
Sweeping changes are coming to London's curbside waste collection. Here's what you need to know
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
-
OPP looking for witnesses to Highway 401 crash
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving a hydro pole shuts down section of a Kitchener road
A section of Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener is closed after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area.
-
Waterloo Region and Wellington County under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County with heavy rain, high winds and hail possible today.
-
Expanded bus service in Cambridge starts Sept. 4
More buses will be on the road in Cambridge starting next month. Here are the details.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
-
Windsor resident killed in Hwy. 17 crash in North Bay
A 59-year-old from Windsor is dead after being struck by a commercial motor vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Fiancé of Sudbury murder victim seeks help with funeral costs
The fiancé of a man shot and killed in Sudbury last weekend is seeking help with funeral and other costs.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, 30-40 mm of rain today
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, warning the capital could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, hail and strong wind gusts.
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
Investigation into housing minister's chief of staff after scathing Greenbelt report being considered
Ontario's integrity commissioner is reviewing a request to investigate the way the housing minister's chief of staff handled opening Greenbelt land to development.
Windsor
-
Just one beach not recommended for swimming
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed just one beach not same for swimming due to this week's test results.
-
OPP looking for witnesses to Highway 401 crash
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
-
Local MPP reacts to AG Greenbelt plan report
Lisa Gretzky is reacting to a report from Ontario’s Auditor General that the provincial government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” lacked transparency and failed to consider environmental, agricultural and financial impacts
Barrie
-
Pack some patience for the drive to Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medonte
During the Boots and Hearts Music Festival, you can anticipate traffic disruptions and road closures surrounding Burl's Creek.
-
Man clocked doing 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone busted in Chatsworth
Grey Bruce OPP has charged an Oakville resident with stunt driving on Highway 10.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier mulls letting towns issue flood alerts as expert sees wider problems
Nova Scotia's premier is mulling letting small towns issue emergency alerts during flooding events, but one expert says there are wider problems behind the province's flood preparedness.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
Calgary
-
'Suffering of the three': Victims of Calgary explosion require more surgery
A prayer of thanks planned for 10 men injured in a massive house explosion in late March has been delayed after three survivors met setbacks in their recovery.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has released draft regulations designed to clean Canada's electricity grid.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
Winnipeg
-
'It is a concern': The health impacts of the ongoing liquor strike
Limited hours and closed Manitoba Liquor Mart locations are a cause for concern for Manitobans who have alcohol dependencies.
-
Winnipeg woman takes pothole repairs into her own hands with soil and flowers
A woman in St. Vital put her green thumb to work after she was frustrated with potholes on her street.
-
Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police
A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday
Vancouver
-
4 houses gone in 5 minutes: Massive fire rips through Surrey neighbourhood
A large fire completely destroyed at least four homes in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Hospital can remove B.C. senior from life support against daughters' wishes, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
-
Hawaiian wildfires delay flights to and from Vancouver
Travellers scheduled to fly between Vancouver International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport are being urged to check their flight status.
Edmonton
-
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking news for Canadians
Police services across Canada are grappling with how they will relay emergency information, including breaking news and details of missing persons, once Meta begins permanently removing news from its social media platforms.
-
CC-130J Hercules flying at CFB Edmonton today
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-130J Hercules will flying at CFB Edmonton on Thursday.
-
At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape
Wildfires fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane killed 36 people and destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings on the Hawaiian island of Maui, in the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in years.