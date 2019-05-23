

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ten former ministers of health, including one who served under Tory Premier Bill Davis, have written an open letter calling on the province to reverse its cuts to public health.

The letter was sent to current Minister of Health Christine Elliot on Thursday as the PC government continued to face criticism for its decision to change the funding formula for public health agencies.

The changes would see the province go from funding 75 per cent of Toronto Public Health’s budget to 60 per cent, retroactive to April 1. It would then reduce its share of the budget to 50 per cent in April, 2021.

Elsewhere in Ontario, the province will reduce its contribution to public health agencies serving fewer than a million people to 70 per cent and 60 per cent for those public health agencies serving more than a million people, Toronto excluded.

The open letter warns that the cuts “put the prosperity of our communities and of our entire province at risk” and “cannot go forward.”

It also argues that they “make no economic sense,” given that public health agencies “help Ontarians stay healthy so they don’t need to go to the doctor or hospital.”

“Traditionally ministers of health have avoided commenting on the policies of their successor. Health has been seen as a nonpartisan issue – something we all support. This attack on public health has prompted us to break our silence,” the open letter states. “We implore you, Minister Elliot, to stop these drastic cuts and find a way to move forward that doesn’t risk our public health services.”

City Manager Chris Murray has said that the funding formula change announced by the province will leave Toronto Public Health with a $65 million shortfall in its budget for 2019 and an $86 million shortfall in 2020.

The cuts are part of an estimated $177 million in financial pressures faced by the city in 2019 due to a series of retroactive provincial cuts.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford told CP24 that there is “something wrong with the administration at city hall” if they can’t find enough savings in a “bloated bueracracy” to offset the costs.

The open letter, however, points out that cuts to public health funding could have real consequences.

“We need only look back to the SARS epidemic to realize the devastating impact of failing to invest in public health,” it warns.

The open letter was signed by former ministers of health from Tory, Liberal and NDP governments.

Dennis R. Timbrell, who was the Minister of Health from 1977 to 1982 under Premier Bill Davis, was the only Tory to sign the letter.